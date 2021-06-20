Family holds vigil for San Antonio man killed in hit and run, asking driver to come forward

This is the second child Rosalinda Flores has lost in less than a year, and she is demanding justice for her son Jose.

SAN ANTONIO — Family and friends gathered on Sunday evening to remember the life of 37-year-old Jose Flores III. Police say a driver hit Flores while he was crossing the street, but the driver hasn’t been found.

With lit candles in hand, loved ones remember Flores' life where the crash.

“Everybody knew him. All the neighborhood knew him by 'Bunny.'” his mother, Rosalinda Flores, said.

His mother said Flores was a good man, and the father of two boys

“He was a good brother. We were like this," His sister, Gina Flores said, crossing her fingers. "We were tight.”

As they mourn, his family is also demanding answers.

“Come out and take your blame because I want justice done… because my brother didn’t deserve to die the way he did," Gina said.

Police said the crash happened just before midnight on June 11 on Castroville near Madrid street. Flores was crossing the street where there was no crosswalk and poor lighting. That’s when a witness told police a light-colored SUV hit him. Flores was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“He was my son," Rosalinda said. "And I’m going to miss him, regardless of what he did. He was my son. My oldest son."

A difficult time for his family, his mother says they lost their youngest son in a car crash in July of last year

"So I kind of had closure, when losing my baby brother cause I had my brother," Gina said. "Now I don’t got nobody.”

Their only hope now—getting justice for their son-- calling on the driver to come forward.

“Have mercy. Have mercy," Gina said.'