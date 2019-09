SAN ANTONIO — A family fight left a man seriously injured when a man attacked his cousin early Wednesday morning, police said.

The two men reportedly got into a fight around 4:30 a.m. on Theo Avenue. Police said the suspect, a man in his 50's, hit the other man, who was in his 40's, several times in the head with a machete.

The victim was taken to BAMC in serious condition and his cousin was arrested, police said.