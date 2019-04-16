SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to University Hospital with a kitchen knife still in her back following an altercation just after 1 a.m.

According to police, an altercation broke out between a woman in her 50s and a male family member in the 400 block of Vance Jackson on the city's northwest side.

Police say the man, who the woman's nephew, stabbed her in the back with a large kitchen knife.

While the woman was taken to the hospital with the knife still in her back, at last check, her condition was listed as stable.

Police are still looking for the suspect who fled on foot.