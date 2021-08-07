Family expecting third child has car with new crib, tools stolen on Fourth of July

A family who returned home from their 4th of July celebration discovered their vehicle was stolen from a Medical Center apartment complex.

SAN ANTONIO — They say a brand-new crib and thousands of dollars worth of tools were inside a gold 2000 8-seat Chevy Suburban.

A fun Fourth of July for Ronald Montgomery and his family turned frantic after returning home.

“We went to a Fourth of July party on Sunday around 4 o’clock. My daughter had to get stitches in her leg….We didn’t get home until 1:00 a.m. and when I got home and looked up at where the truck was it was gone,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery is a mechanic and carpenter and had several tools inside the truck, plus a brand-new crib for the third child he and his wife are expecting—all gone.

“When you go to sleep with it and you wake up without it your whole life changes,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery says it was stolen from The Retreat at Medical Center on Whitby near Babcock and Huebner.

Montgomery says he purposefully leaves the vehicle on a near empty tank at the end of every week. He suspects whoever took the vehicle may have stopped at a local gas station.

Montgomery reached out to neighbors and says he filed a report with the San Antonio Police Department with no luck so far.

“It was 4th of July and everybody was outside, nobody saw it, it was really weird but I think we can all do a good job looking out for each other,” Montgomery said.

The suburban has a white CWMI sticker on the back with the tag number BJO-4174.

Montgomery is asking for the community to keep an eye out.

“We basically have to start all over with that and there’s nothing we can really do,” Montgomery said.