Family of dead inmate suing jail commissary service after he overdosed on fentanyl while in custody

The family is asking for more than $1 million in damages.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The mother of an inmate who died of a fentanyl overdose while in jail is now suing the employee and the company who they claim distributed the fentanyl to the man that led to his death.

Cassandra Johnson is suing Aaliyah Lyles, and the companies she worked for -- Keefe Commissary Network and Keefe Group. Her son, Trelynn D'Maun Wormley, died of a fentanyl overdose in July 2022 while being held in the Tarrant County Jail awaiting trial.

"People such as Defendants are aware of these vulnerabilities and prey on their circumstances by negligently hiring, retaining, and supervising their employees who are permitted to take advantage by negligently distributing and providing materials to these vulnerable individuals," the suit states. "Men and women in jail should have the least amount of opportunities to ingest controlled substances whether intentionally or unintentionally as the jail should be secure."

The suit argues the defendants failed to act with a reasonable degree of care by allegedly allowing their employee to distribute fentanyl inside the jail, leading to Wormley's death.

Wormley was found unresponsive in his cell on July 20, 2022, and was rushed to the emergency room, where he was declared dead, the suit states. The medical examiner determined he died from ingesting fentanyl.

Lyles was arrested a month later while working for Keefe for reportedly bringing drugs into the Tarrant County Jail, including fentanyl.

"When Ms. Lyles transported, distributed and provided these medications and illicit drugs, she was acting in the course and scope of her employment With Keefe which was supposed to supervise, train, and retain her to properly carry out her duties in the Tarrant County Jail," the suit argues.

The suit states a Dallas County jury will likely award more than $100 million in damages to compensate the family for the actions of the defendants.