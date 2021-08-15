Families identify three people killed in shooting at east side sports bar operating after hours

The families of three people killed in an early Sunday morning shooting are asking the community to share what they know with police.

Two families are mourning after five people were shot, three fatally, outside a bar on the east side.

Two men and one woman died while two others are said to be in grave condition.

A fight inside the bar led to the violence outside, according to police. Family believes the victims weren't involved but some were trying to flee the area.

One man said his son was trying to break up the fight.

On Sunday morning, hours after police initially arrived, family came to get the pickup truck of Dan Edward Martinez, Jr., 28, one of the men killed in the shooting.

His sister Danielle Martinez said her brother's girlfriend called her and said he was shot.

"I've been crying on and off, I just can't believe it's real, it's not real," she said.

Dan Martinez, the victim's father says people were fighting with pool balls when his son stepped in.

Family of one victim says people were using pool balls as weapons when the fight started. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/H1ibw8Vd75 — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) August 15, 2021

“He always wanted to be that noble person, to try to not like have so much violence, because he’s been through so much growing up, he was trying to do the right thing," Martinez said.

He says he was trying to help people like 32-year-old April Rodriguez and 26-year-old Mauro Rodriguez, a brother and sister who went to the bar.

"They were always together, it was always him and her, they were holding hands until the end," Tiffany Rodriguez, their sister told KENS 5.

“She didn’t deserve this, either of them. They were both very loving, open arms to everybody, she didn’t deserve this," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez leaves behind four children and several family members. Tiffany Rodriguez says her brother, Mauro, was a boxer.

Both families are questioning why the Boom Boom Sports Bar was open until 3:30 am.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, after a fight inside the bar, a man went outside to his vehicle and grabbed a rifle.

"That person meant to do damage, he meant to do harm," Martinez said.

"If they didn't have security or nobody to stop things like this, why were they open?" Rodriguez adds.

Police say the owner was trying to get people to leave, but Martinez's family believes the owners hold some responsibility.

"I think that's illegal [they're open after hours] and people lost their lives because of that," Martinez said.

The families are now pleading to the community to speak up and share what they know.

"These kids deserve answers, like why did they take their mom from them and their uncle?" Rodriguez said.

"Someone needs to come forward and stop being a coward and say who did it," Halie Cardenas, April's daughter said.

Police haven't released any information about who they're looking for.

Family members say anyone with cell phone video of the incident should share it with police and help catch a capital murder suspect.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Martinez's funeral expenses.