Families host Violent Crime Victims Rights seminar for San Antonians who lost a loved one to violence

The city of San Antonio supported three San Antonio moms in declaring April 23-29 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

SAN ANTONIO — On Sunday afternoon, the families of victims lost due to gun violence, and those who are reported missing, hosted a Violent Crime Victims Rights seminar. Families were encouraged to bring photos of their loved ones.

Lori Rocha’s son Aaron was shot and killed in a road rage incident along Huebner Road near Lockhill Selma in 2016 according to San Antonio Police. Her son’s case remains unsolved.

“Sunday is going to be about survivors speak, their voices being heard, non-profits and law enforcement will be there to share with us and support us,” Rocha told KENS 5.

Lori Rocha, Josefina Cannon, and Jessica Ramos all spoke in front of San Antonio City Council on Thursday where they received a proclamation declaring this week National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Cannon’s 29-year-old son Sean was shot and killed in October 2013, Ramos’ 18-year-old son George was killed in June 2019.

The mothers all have a mission to keep the public aware of their son’s cases. Some have joined rallies seeking to end gun violence.

“I’m going to keep exposing what they did to my son. I’m going to be right there until my last breath if that’s what it takes,” Rocha has held vigils at the street intersection where her son was killed. For Cannon, she’s asking the community to come forward about her son’s death.

“My son was vibrant, very noble, he was kind. No one deserves to be murdered in any form or fashion,” Cannon said.

The mothers want to use the summit as an invitation to other parents who might be experiencing a similar tragedy.

“Parents of murdered children do not have to do this journey alone. And parents, as we are, who have been on it longer, and those just starting it, we want them to know we’re here for them and they can reach out to us,” Rocha adds.

The seminar was held on April 23 from 1-3 p.m. at University United Methodist Church at the intersection of De Zavala Road and Vance Jackson.

Rocha says parents can contact her directly on her Facebook page. The parents want to remind the community that any Crime-Stoppers tips are anonymous and could provide closure in their cases.