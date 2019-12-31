JASPER, Texas — Jasper Police reported to an apartment complex after receiving a seemingly serious text message from a juvenile.

Officials were dispatched to Hope Village apartments near the intersection of Pollard Street and Graham Street in Jasper on Saturday, Dec. 28, around 8 p.m. It was reported that a 14-year-old boy sent a text to 911 saying he had been shot in the leg by his father who had left the scene.

Upon arrival, officers say they knocked on the apartment door and didn’t receive a response. The police breached the door, but authorities didn’t find the boy that sent the message. Instead, police found a female resident and her 5-year-old granddaughter. Officials say the occupants did not know the boy who sent the text to 911.

The police searched the complex and said they couldn’t find anything related to the 911 text.

The boy continued to text 911, authorities said. He told officials he had left the apartment and was at a nearby store receiving help. Officers found this to be false and started to believe the texts were a prank.

Detective Hadnot and School Resource Officer John Hardin were able to locate a 11-year-old boy juvenile suspect by the phone number used in the false 911 text, according to a news release. Officials say the juvenile will be turned over to juvenile probation and will be charged with filing a false report.

The Jasper Police Department stresses the danger pranks like this could create. “Officers entered the home of a person not having any idea of what was happening which could result in either the homeowner or officers being hurt or killed. Charges will be filed in cases such as this due to their serious nature,” Jasper Police Department news release statement.

