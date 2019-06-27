SAN ANTONIO — Something about a surprise takes away speech temporarily.

"I never expected this to happen to me. I'm just like," said Susana Duenas, wearing a shocked face. "How can they do this? Who are these people?"

Duenas had a lot to say after leaving her truck in a parking lot on South Flores Street in April.

"My truck is always parked in the same spot. I'm like, 'Where's my truck? My truck is not here,'" she explained.

Surveillance video from a hair salon next door showed three men pulling up to her vehicle. One man jumped inside, and they all drove away. The theft happened in a matter of minutes.

Duenas told everyone her story, from the police to her social network following. An anonymous user shared an address of where her truck may be, and curiosity took her to the property on Hindon Road.

"Five minutes away from my house," she said. "It's parked there without the rims, the grill. It looks so ugly."

Authorities searched the property May 1 and recovered 17 stolen vehicles, while also arresting 24-year-old Alfred Hernandez for theft.

BSCO deputies made another arrest at the same property on Thursday. Dawn Reeves was charged with theft amounting to over $30,000 after detectives received a tip that a stolen tractor was on the property.

In early February, BCSO recovered 22 stolen vehicles from the property.

"I don't know what's going through their heads for them to do this," said Duenas. "You get your car stolen, you know where to go because there are dozens of cars there!"

Susana was able to get her car back, without tires or rims, but it did come with a newfound caution.

