SAN ANTONIO — BCSO deputies have recovered more than 30 cars from the same address this year.
Earlier this month Alfred Hernandez, 24, was arrested for the theft of a car valued up to $30,000.
According to court records, last month the BCSO received a call for a stolen vehicle.
After receiving an anonymous tip on Facebook, the owner of the car tracked it to the 5700 block of Higdon Road.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for the address and found 14 other stolen cars.
It is noted that in February of this year, 22 stolen cars were found at the same address.
Surveillance video obtained by BCSO, showed Hernandez driving away in the stolen car, according to an affidavit.