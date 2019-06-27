SAN ANTONIO — BCSO deputies have recovered more than 30 cars from the same address this year.

Earlier this month Alfred Hernandez, 24, was arrested for the theft of a car valued up to $30,000.

According to court records, last month the BCSO received a call for a stolen vehicle.

After receiving an anonymous tip on Facebook, the owner of the car tracked it to the 5700 block of Higdon Road.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the address and found 14 other stolen cars.

It is noted that in February of this year , 22 stolen cars were found at the same address.

Surveillance video obtained by BCSO, showed Hernandez driving away in the stolen car, according to an affidavit.