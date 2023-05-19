'I saw him lift the gun' | Expectant father grateful to be alive after he was shot at a Fiesta event

A San Antonio man shot during Fiesta at Market Square said a bullet was just inches away from this heart. Omar Rodriguez was just released from the hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man shot during Fiesta at Market Square said a bullet was just inches away from this heart. Omar Rodriguez was just released from the hospital Thursday, one day before San Antonio Police released new clues in the case.

"When I hit that floor, I was like, 'I am going to die,'" he said. "I had already lost my breath. It was just a little gasp of air."

On the night of April 26, the 25-year-old was at 'Fiesta De Los Reyes' with his wife and family. He said another family member got into a disagreement with someone. Rodriguez said he was pulling her away, when he was shot.

"I saw him lift the gun and everything," he said. "It was fast. It went this way, and it came out in the back."

Rodriguez spent weeks in the hospital and has had three surgeries. He still has trouble breathing, but is getting better.

"So grateful, so thankful of just being here," he said. "I have a baby on the way. I have my wife."

San Antonio Police released photos of a woman they say is believed to be a person of interest in the shooting. SAPD is asking the public to help identify her. Rodriguez said she is not the person that shot him, but believes she was with the shooter.

"At this point, I am just like not worried about him or the girl," he said. "Not worried about anything like that. I am just worried about my health and being with my family and my wife."