KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen woman who was beaten and raped by a Fort Hood soldier on Nov. 18, 2018, got justice Wednesday.

Javanta Malik Raspberry Bennett, who was a specialist assigned to 3rd Cavalry, was convicted of rape and sentenced to 35 years in prison for assaulting a woman he met at a night club.

Bennett was also stripped of his rank, benefits and was dishonorably discharged from the military.

Fort Hood officials released the following statement:

“On 29 January 2020, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Hood, Texas, a specialist (E-4) assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment, was convicted by a military judge, contrary to his plea, of one specification of rape in violation of Article 120, UCMJ. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to forfeit all pay and allowances, to receive a Dishonorable Discharge, and to be confined for 35 years.”

Shante Hemingway said she met Bennett at Club Tabu in Killeen. She said he was nice and charming when they met and the two hung out twice.

Their second meeting was at Twin Creeks Apartments. She said while inside his car, Bennett pulled down her pants and ignored her cries for him to stop. She said she fought Bennett off, escaped the car and ran away but he caught her, beat her and raped her outside his car.

A neighbor who heard the commotion first pulled out his phone and started recording. When he realized what was happening, he grabbed a bat and chased Bennett away.

Hemingway's mother, Buffy Hemingway, who lives in North Carolina, stayed with her daughter until the case was over.

More than a year later, Buffy Hemingway can return home knowing her daughter’s attacker will spend three decades behind bars and far away from her child.

