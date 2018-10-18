There is new information in the case of a missing mom whose skeletal remains were found on a Guadalupe County farm in 2016. Nearly three years since her body was found, an ex-boyfriend faces charges related to the death investigation of Sarah Gaitan.

You could say it’s been a tricky case for investigators, who still don't know how Gaitan was killed.

Sarah's Aunt Joann Zepeda said it is hard to put into words the pain the family has been dealing with for so long.

"She is never coming back," the aunt said. "And losing her is such a great lost."

Gaitan went missing in October 2015. Several months later, her remains were found in a hay field in Guadalupe County. Willie Wanzo, her boyfriend at the time, is who Guadalupe County sheriff’s investigators believe was the last person to see her alive.

"Because of the conditions that Sarah was recovered in, we were never able to establish the cause of manner of death," Sgt. Zachary McBride said. "We still don't know it, to this day, how she died."

Zepeda said that Wanzo never offered to help the family after her niece first went missing.

"He is a monster," she said. "He is a monster. He is not even a person."

She said that from day one, she knew he had something to do with her death.

"I knew all along that he knew he had the answer to what happened, and he still does, because why would you hide?" she said. "Why would you bury her? Why? What are you trying to hide?

Wanzo, who is serving a prison sentence on unrelated charges, was just indicted on two counts related to Gaitan's death. He is charged with tampering and fabricating physical evidence.

"There is strong enough evidence that her body was disposed in that field and Willie Wanzo had a role in it," McBride said.

Investigators do ask that if you know anything, contact them at 830-379-1224.

