SAN ANTONIO — An ex-Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of challenging an inmate to a fight last year will avoid criminal prosecution in connection with the incident after he agreed to surrender his peace officer license, Bexar County officials confirmed Friday.

Tavian Gloeckler was charged with official oppression and assault causing bodily injury in September 2018. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said that Gloeckler challenged an inmate to a fight and removed his uniform top before fighting the inmate.

According to Salazar, the inmate won.

"At some point during that fight, the inmate actually gained the upper hand in the fight and the deputy actually surrendered,” Salazar said last year.

According to Salazar, Gloeckler threatened the inmate with additional charges if he reported the incident.

Online records show, so far, only the charge of assault causing bodily injury was dismissed. Though, a spokeswoman for the Bexar County District Attorney's Office confirmed that both are being dismissed.

A County official said Friday that Gloeckler agreed to surrender his jailer license with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement in exchange for the cases to be dismissed.

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement said that as of Friday, Gloeckler's jailer license is active. However, the agency said an "enforcement hold" was placed on Gloeckler's license following his arrest.

“From the time I personally arrested Mr. Gloeckler until now, I’ve always believed he is unfit to wear a badge," Salazar said Friday. "The prosecution’s choice to force him to surrender his license assures he won’t wear a badge again.”