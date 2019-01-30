SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio event center owner accused by many families in the community of having taken thousands of dollars from them after consistently canceling events in the last minute has been arrested and is being charged with theft.

According to court records, 32-year-old Hector Perez, the owner of Andreia Hall & Event Center off Northwest Loop 410, would repeatedly make plans to host events at his facility and fail to follow through with them. In the process, the document states, he had accrued $50,540.

“The victims tried to get in contact with the defendant to try and get their money back. He either failed to respond or gave them another excuse as to why the event was cancelled,” the arrest warrant states.

The document goes on to state that Perez would tell victims not to pay a deposit closer to the event, despite having made all other payments. Then he would go on to cancel said events – weddings, quinceañeras and other parties – claiming he hadn’t received a deposit.

“The defendant has not made an attempt to refund the victims’ money,” the document reads, adding authorities believed Perez never had any intention of hosting the events he’d later cancel of his own accord.

Perez was taken into custody Jan. 18.

In December KENS 5 talked to several families who claimed the event center and its owner failed to deliver on what was promised, many of them adding they paid thousands of dollars for an event that never happened.

Better Business Bureau officials told KENS 5 at the time that Andreia Hall had an F rating, citing several complaints they had received.