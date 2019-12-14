HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Many, including Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, were outraged when Tavores Henderson's bond was set at $150,000 on his felony murder charge.

Henderson is charged in connection with the death of Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan. His charge has since been upgraded to capital murder, which carries the possible punishment of the death penalty.

Henderson was arrested Thursday, nearly two days after he's accused of killing Sullivan.

Henderson was initially pulled over Tuesday night for speeding at a Nassau Bay apartment complex.

While authorities were conducting the traffic stop, they realized he had an active warrant for a domestic violence incident. While attempting to handcuff Henderson, he was able to push Sullivan away and get back into his vehicle, authorities said. He is accused of running her over, causing fatal injuries.

When he saw a judge for the first time on Thursday night, his bond was set at $150,000 on the murder charge, but that's not the whole story.

No matter what Henderson's bond was set at for the murder charge, he wasn't going to be walking out of jail anytime soon.

Why? Henderson has multiple other pending charges, including one in Harris County, that he was being held on with no bond.

Henderson's family violence charge in Harris County has no bond, he has another felony case in Montgomery County that he was being held on no bond and he has another felony case, for theft, out of Galveston County with no bond.

Both Montgomery and Galveston counties had filed paperwork to hold Henderson in case he posted bond on the murder charge. In other words, he wasn't and isn't getting out of jail anytime soon.

