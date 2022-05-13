Escaped inmate still on the loose in East Texas, schools closed

Gonzalo Lopez overpowered a prison bus driver and stabbed him in the hand. The struggle forced the bus into a ditch before he ran off near Centerville.

CENTERVILLE, Texas — A Texas prison inmate remains on the loose after he stabbed a guard, took control of a prison bus, and crashed it before escaping in Leon County on Thursday.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was on board the bus along with 15 other inmates headed for Huntsville when he slipped out of his shackles, made his way to the front of the bus, and stabbed the driver in the hand, authorities said.

The two struggled as the inmate tried to grab a gun from the driver's holster, but he wasn't successful. The bus crashed into a ditch on Highway 7 outside of Centerville, according to representatives from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Lopez was last seen running across a pasture, prompting an intense search and forcing two nearby school districts to cancel classes for the day. Officers fired shots toward Lopez, but it wasn't clear if he was hit.

The bus was headed to Huntsville from a TDCJ facility in Gatesville and was about 110 miles into the 160-mile trip when the incident happened.

Two guards were on board the bus along with the inmates, TDCJ officials said. One guard was situated at the back of the bus. They were identified as Randy Smith and Jimmie Brinegar.

Smith, the driver, suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his hand, according to TDCJ.

Lopez is serving a life sentence for killing a man with a pickax.

He was being transported to a medical appointment in Huntsville, authorities said.