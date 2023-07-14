Teen who was shot by now-former SAPD officer is facing unrelated theft charge

Erik Cantu spent more than seven weeks recovering from the October 2022 shooting by fired SAPD officer James Brennand.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio teen who was shot by an SAPD officer in October 2022 has been arrested in an unrelated case and charged with theft.

Bexar County court records indicate that Erik Cantu and another teen were charged with Theft $100 - < $750 stemming from an incident June 28. Cantu made bond the next day.

An arrest affidavit with additional information about the case was not available for this incident.

The case has been assigned to Bexar County Court No. 15, with arraignment scheduled for July 31.

Cantu was eating food in a McDonald's parking lot on Oct. 2, 2022, when now-former SAPD officer James Brennand opened Cantu's driver's side door and ordered him out of the car. The car backed up, and within seconds the officer fired five shots into the car at point-blank range.

As the car drove away, the officer fired five more rounds. The teen was hit multiple times. Cantu was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Cantu was initially charged in the incident, but body cam video later showed what had transpired. The charges against Cantu were dropped.

Brennand was fired six days after the shooting. Brennand was charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant, and a grand jury later indicted him with attempted murder.