HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Both an EMT who was one of the first responders to the scene of the death of a 2-year-old girl in 2015 and the Henry County coroner who later observed her said they were struck by her bruising during the first day of testimony in a murder trial against her foster parents on Wednesday.

Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum are charged in the death of Laila Daniel.

The second day of the trial will continue Thursday morning.

Kenneth Jones, a retired Henry County firefighter and EMT, said “she had bruises on her, that was probably the main thing that stood out” when he was asked about what he noticed as the 2-year-old was driven to the hospital.

The little girl died that day.

The Henry County coroner, Donald Cleveland, also took note of the bruising.

“Initial observation was ‘wow,’ there was markings all over the child,” he said.

He testified he the markings were not consistent with other cases he’d observed where resuscitative methods or CPR was used.

In cross-examination, he acknowledged did acknowledge he had never observed a deceased child who had had a Heimlich maneuver or adult CPR performed on her.

He also said he did not have formal medical training and that his position is an elected one.

Jones, the EMT, described seeing bruises “down around her diaper” and on her wrist, arms, legs and back.

Asked about the initial moments he and a partner attended to Laila, he said he was “not aware” of any obstruction being found in the girl’s windpipe, or any vomit or food particles being found around her.

The Rosenbaums have claimed she choked on a piece of chicken. Defense attorney Corinne Mull said in opening statements that Jennifer Rosenbaum tried to save Laila’s life.

The medical examiner ruled she died from abuse and had sustained a number of injuries during her time with the Rosenbaums, including:

Transected pancreas

Severe blood loss

Broken bones in arms and legs

Bruising on neck, face, abdomen, legs

Inadequate nutrition

