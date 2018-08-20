MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Police say one victim was killed and another was wounded when a woman opened fire inside a Missouri City, Texas food distribution business early Monday.

The female shooter was also wounded and later died at the hospital.

Police confirm that the shooter and the two victims were all employees at the warehouse. The victim who died was an overnight manager.

The shooting happened sometime before 3 a.m. at Ben E. Keith Foods warehouse in the 700 block of Cravens, according to the Missouri City Police Department. Police said there were at least 20 to 25 people working inside of the warehouse when the shooting happened.

One victim died at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Captain Paul Poulton says the woman walked outside after the shooting and was confronted by an officer. The officer fired his weapon towards her. The woman was shot above the chest but it is unclear if she shot herself or if the officer shot her.

Police said the woman may have posted some things on social media in regards to the shooting. They are in the process of reviewing her accounts.

Police are interviewing all the employees who were inside of the building to gather more information. A few employees said they spoke to the suspect before the shooting.

At this time police said they are not speculating a motive.

The scene is considered secured, but police are still investigating.

