Emergency crews called out to shooting in apartment complex parking lot

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 4800 block of Pecan Grove Drive.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police were called out to the parking lot of the Pecan Valley Golf Club Apartments in the 4800 block of Pecan Grove Drive for a shooting around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

An official with SAPD said that the incident began as a disturbance between two men; one of the men was pulling out of a parking lot spot when he came into contact with a man on a bicycle.

Officers believe the two men got into an argument about the mishap and then begin shooting at one another.

One of the men was hit in the shoulder and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

It is unclear if the other man was injured, but officials said that he did run away from the scene.