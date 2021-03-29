Ellis County Sheriff's Office looking for man wanted for murder

If anyone has any information, call the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at 972-937-6060, or call the Ellis County Crime Stoppers at 972-937-PAYS(7297).

ELLIS COUNTY, Texas — The Ellis County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man wanted for murder and is asking for the public's help in finding him.

Ellis County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 6900 block of Ensign Road in Ennis Wednesday afternoon, where a caller said he thought he found a dead body.

The deputies confirmed it was a dead body on the property and took the body to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

On Thursday, officials identified the body as Jordan Von Hoffman of Waxahachie. The medical examiner listed the cause of death as homicide.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office investigated, and found evidence linking 28-year-old Trenton James Adams to Von Hoffman's murder. Adams is wanted with a recommended bond of $1 million.

Officials said Adams is driving a black 2011 Jeep Compass with Texas license plate NCG-9476.