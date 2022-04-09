Man charged in the abduction of Eliza Fletcher in Memphis

Authorities continue to search for missing 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police charged a man in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, a woman authorities said was kidnapped early Friday morning while out for a jog near the University of Memphis.

Cleotha Abston, 38, is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, according to a Tweet published Sunday by Memphis Police.

UPDATE: The individual who was detained has been officially charged in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher. At this point in the investigation, Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Tampering with Evidence. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 4, 2022

According to police, a second person not believed to be connected to Fletcher's abduction was also arrested during the investigation. Mario Abston, 36, is facing several charges including possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture and sell fentanyl and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Authorities are still searching for 34-year-old Fletcher.

According to Memphis Police, Fletcher was jogging in the area of Central and Zach Curlin at around 4:30 a.m. Friday when a person approached her and forced her into an SUV.

University of Memphis police said in a safety alert to students and staff a man had approached her in the middle of Central Ave. and forced her into the vehicle after a brief struggle.

Fletcher is 5’6” tall and weighs 137 pounds with light brown/blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen with her hair in a bun and was wearing a pink jogging top and purple running shorts.