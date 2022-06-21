HCSO looking for common-law husband of 22-year-old woman found dead in Jersey Village area, sheriff says

The victim has been identified as Jael Romans Gonzalez. The sheriff said they're looking for her common-law husband, 23-year-old Miguel Angel Gallegos.

HOUSTON — Homicide detectives are looking for the common-law husband of a young woman found dead in their apartment on Monday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The sheriff said 24-year-old Miguel Angel Gallegos was nowhere to be found after the victim's body was discovered at the apartment complex in the Jersey Village area. Gallegos is believed to be driving a silver Nissan Altima with Texas license plate number LJN3031.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Jael Romans Gonzalez, according to HCSO.

Family members found Gonzalez just before 10 a.m. at the complex in the 10000 block of N. Eldridge Parkway, which is near Highway 290 and Highway 6. They went to check on her because she and Gallegos didn't show up for a family gathering on Sunday.

Gonzalez was unresponsive and they tried to perform CPR but she didn't survive. An autopsy will be performed to determine her cause of death.

Gallegos wasn't at the apartment when they arrived and there was no sign of forced entry, according to HCSO.

Family members reportedly told deputies there has been violence between the couple in the past but it had never been reported to law enforcement.

Deputies interviewed neighbors to see if they heard any commotion from the couple's apartment Monday morning. Deputies are also looking for surveillance video.