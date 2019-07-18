SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help identifying a man and woman who are accused of robbing an elderly woman.

According to Crime Stoppers, on June 29 an 80-year-old woman was sleeping, in her room at Brodbeck General Contracting on the city's east side, when she was awoken by a man who was around 6 feet tall.

The suspect reportedly threatened to hurt the woman unless she gave him money. The victim was then ordered to lie face down on the bed.

The man and a female suspect drove off in an SUV after getting money from the victim.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest of suspects responsible for this Aggravated Robbery.

Call 210-224-7867 with any information.