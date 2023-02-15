'I was horrified' | Elderly man beaten by carjackers on the north side, family says

Mandy Kohutek also believes her father may have been dragged by his own truck as the suspects drove off.

SAN ANTONIO — An elderly man is in the hospital after he was violently attacked by carjackers over the weekend, according to his family.

Mandy Kohutek said her father Larry Brister was beaten by men who then stole his white Ford F-150. She also believes he may have been dragged by his own vehicle as the suspects took off.

"His wounds and injuries on the legs and arms are very bad. Very bad," said Kohutek.

It happened on Saturday as Brister was driving out of the Bluffview Estates of Camino Real neighborhood in north San Antonio. Brister was on his way to pick up food when he stopped his truck

What lured him from the vehicle isn't clear.

"We assumed he was stopped by a car that was stalled that needed help or he was in a staged accident," said Kohutek.

KENS 5 confirmed a report was taken by San Antonio police. Officers believe more than one person was involved but aren't sure. Due to Brister's 'multiple injuries throughout his body', police said, he was unable to tell them much of what occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.

Kohutek does know people stopped to help her father and render aid before police arrived.

"We are so very grateful for you." she said.

It's unclear how long her father will be in the hospital. Kohutek said he is undergoing surgeries for his injuries but called him a fighter.

For now, she hopes who ever did this to him will confess.

"We are praying for them to come forward and realize they can't be doing this."

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact police.