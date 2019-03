SAN ANTONIO — It was quite the wake-up call for an elderly San Antonio couple.

The couple was asleep in the 100 block of Coyle Place on the city's northwest side when part of an iron fence came through their window.

According to an officer at the scene, a red Jeep failed to make a turn and crashed into the fence.

The driver reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Thankfully, the couple was not injured, just scared by the incident.