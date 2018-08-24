On Thursday, just before 11 p.m., the sound of rapid gunfire shattered the silence of a quiet night at an east-side convenience store near I-10 and North WW White Road.

When the shooting stopped, one man was slumped near the gas pumps with multiple bullet wounds and another man, who fled from the scene, called for medical help from his home a few blocks away.

Police say that 19-year-old Tyandre Jackson was the intended target of the shooting attack.

"He was shot multiple times. He was walking into the store. The black Nissan pulled up behind him and started shooting at him," said Police Chief William McManus, who added that both the shooter and the victim were armed but police don’t believe the victim returned fire.

Initially, police said Jackson was in critical condition.

Police also say that 32-year-old Ulysses Stockton, who was less than one mile from his home, was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Stockton told police that when he was leaving the store, he heard the gunshots and realized that he was wounded.

"There's another victim hit, believed to be an innocent bystander," said Chief McManus, who noted that Stockton was shot in the upper back and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

As technicians placed one evidence marker after another in the parking lot, their numbers grew to 18.

People who live near the crime scene said that they are sick of lead in the air so near their homes.

“I don't go nowhere after 7 o'clock, okay?” said a neighbor of the innocent victim who did not want to give her name.

A number of neighbors said that they were afraid to appear on camera but not afraid to voice their deep-seated concerns for safety.

“I've heard gunshots myself and it seems to be increasing,” said a woman who lives a few hundred yards from the shooting scene in the Skyline neighborhood.

The woman added that she tries her best to run all her errands during daylight hours so that she never has to leave the house at night.

“People should feel safe enough to go out and walk anywhere; church, the convenience store, without fearing for their lives,” she said.

“I mean, this is America, and it should give us freedom to do what we want to do without being scared,” said another woman, who lives near Dunwoodie Street, where the innocent man ended up. “You're going to get shot or be a fatality because somebody else is being crazy.”

Chief McManus said that some of the changes he instituted this year are slowly starting to make a difference.

“The Violent Crime Task Force, the Street Crimes unit, they’re still working,” Chief McManus said. “DPS is working closely with them.”

Although East San Antonio has seen some dramatic increases in violent crime, overall, in the city, the statistics are trending in a better direction.

“Crime is down 19 percent year to date over last year,” Chief McManus said. “Arrests are up.”

Neighbors say that change cannot come to their area fast enough.

“I keep my house locked and I don't even water the lawn at night anymore because there's all kinds of crazy cars driving by, so I just stay inside as much as I can,” the Skyline resident lamented.

The chief says that at least some of the attack on the two men was captured by store security cameras. McManus said that detectives will be using that video to help search for the black Nissan and the shooter.

Stockton, the man caught in the crossfire, was treated and released from the hospital, according to a relative who answered the door at his home.

There is no condition update available for Jackson, who was the target. He has been booked into the jail by proxy, charged with being a parole violator.

© 2018 KENS