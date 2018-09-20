First, four people were shot. Then fourteen people were arrested in a sweeping drug raid. Now, people who are desperate to be safe on east-side streets are meeting with the San Antonio Police Department about their concerns.

The Southeast SAPD captain is hosting a community meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. to talk with residents about fighting crime.

Adrianne House, an east-side activist, urged her neighbors to attend the meeting to get involved in creating a safer community.

House hosts a regular program called Community 411 on the internet radio station Tha1. On her Thursday broadcast, she told her listeners that crime is at top of mind for many people.

“I think in the last two weeks, there have been, like, seven funerals,” House said.

After two children and two adults were shot in a gang-related drug attack on Morningview Drive just 18 days ago, House said that she believes more must be done about statistics written in the blood of innocent people.

"I know we can't tackle everything, but we can start somewhere," said House, who added that a recent roundup of drug suspects was more show than substance. “They didn't get the people who were doing the shooting and killing people. They are doing it to make it look like they're doing something. And if they're so hot, how are we still having these shootings? Sometimes they put on a horse and pony show to make you feel better.”

House added that justice is critically important but so is equity and fair play. House said that she believes that the people who come into the east side to buy drugs should be targeted just like people who are selling illegal drugs.

“They don't fit the description of being on the east side, so how come they don't get pulled over? I'm just saying people, we got to make it fair all the way around the board. You never want to make it about race, but the bottom line is it's always going to be about race, race and equity, and this is why we need to speak on it more,” House said.

House’s latest outreach effort is called "Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice," a support group for anyone impacted by trauma, a pain she knows well. Her son was shot and paralyzed a year ago.

"I really want to help people, anybody, who has had to deal with some type of trauma in their life," said House, who noted that violence impacts not only the person who is the victim of an attack, but whole families and the community at large. “It brings trauma into our community that affects everybody in the community, even if you didn't know the person, because if you're a homeowner in the community and this is going on, it's bringing down your property values. If you're a senior citizen in the community and you're scared to go outside because you don't know what's going to happen, if you're a kid in the community or a parent, that's why this is important.”

Praising those who helped her family cope with tragedy, House said that she hopes to pay the blessing forward.

"Trauma has greatly affected our community. We have got to take a stand on this.”

