More than $113,000 in heroin seized in Eagle Pass

The incident happened on Thursday where authorities find nine packages containing 5.95 pounds of alleged heroin.

EAGLE PASS, Texas — More than $113,000 in heroin was found inside a Dodge truck trailer, authorities in Eagle Pass said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Office of Field Operations officers at the Camino Real International Bridge seized the heroin.

“Our CBP officers’ knowledge of concealment methods and the technology they utilize on a daily basis played a key role in the discovery of narcotics,” said Acting Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

