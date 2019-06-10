SAN ANTONIO — A 38-year-old man who was arrested Saturday night told Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies he's an off-duty San Antonio police officer.

According to BCSO, Jose Hinojosa was arrested Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. along South Presa Street on the city's south side.

An affidavit states Hinojosa was driving south and swerved into oncoming traffic. When a deputy stopped him, he had red eyes and his breath smelled like alcohol.

The BCSO deputy said Hinojosa, an SAPD officer, was slurring his speech and became belligerent, refusing to get into the patrol vehicle. When he was taken into custody, he refused a blood or breath test.

The San Antonio Police Department confirmed Hinojosa is a 12-year veteran of the department. He’s currently assigned to the South Patrol “A” shift. He will be placed on administrative leave while the respective administrative and criminal proceedings are conducted, SAPD said.

