DUNWOODY, Ga. — A child riding his bicycle on Waterford Drive in Dunwoody said a woman asked him to get into her car.

On Oct. 24, Dunwoody Police responded at around 5:45 p.m. to reports of a suspicious person.

The woman was traveling in a red four-door Toyota sedan, police said.

When approached, the child rode away on his bicycle, but told police that the vehicle followed him home before turning around and leaving the neighborhood.

The driver is described as a white female, mid-30s to early-40s, with pink hair, blue eyes, and a nose ring.

Dunwoody PD

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is asked to contact Detective Robert Ehlbeck at (678) 382-6925 or email at Robert.Ehlbeck@dunwoodyga.gov.

