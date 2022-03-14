Dump truck driver may face charges after rollover crash that killed 84-year-old man in New Braunfels

Authorities believe the dump truck ran a red light before striking the truck driven by Antonio Garcia Olvera.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The driver of a dump truck may face criminal charges after a rollover crash that killed an 84-year-old man in New Braunfels on Monday.

Investigators said the victim, Antonio Garcia Olvera, was driving a pickup truck and towing a trailer when the dump truck hit the side of the vehicle, flipping it on its driver's side.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the dump truck was outbound on FM 725 when it ran the red light and struck the driver’s side of the pickup truck, which was turning inbound onto FM 725 from West Zipp Road," authorities said.