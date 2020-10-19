REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man is behind bars after he hit a child with a liquor bottle Saturday, Rockingham County deputies said.
Deputies were called just before 10:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Isabelle Loop in Reidsville for reports of a “disturbance.” Investigators found 25-year-old Aaron Tyrone Sheppard was drunk when he threw a liquor bottle that hit a 5-year-old in the head, deputies said.
The child, who was seriously injured, was taken to a hospital. The child is expected to be OK, deputies said.
Sheppard is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. More charges are expected, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheppard was taken to the Rockingham County Detention Facility where he is being held on a $3 million bond.