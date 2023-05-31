Police: Teenaged drunk driver hits family of 8 head-on, all miraculously survive

It happened on the southeast side of San Antonio, off New Sulphur Springs and Southcross Ranch Road.

SAN ANTONIO — Unbelievable photos captured the aftermath of a drunk driving crash Sunday night on San Antonio's southeast side.

Eight family members were riding in the SUV when police say a teenaged driver hit them head-on.

Miraculously, everyone survived.

Sanjuana Escalante, the driver who was hit, is still in the hospital with a long road to recovery ahead. The mother of eight has a broken arm, broken leg, internal injuries, and she needed stitches on her head.

Escalante's family says she is in pieces, but the good news is she's improving while undergoing treatment at Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC).

"On Memorial Day they sedated her because she lost a lot of blood after the surgery so they had to do blood transfusion," said Escalante's daughter, Guadalupe Sarinana. "She actually just woke up fully today."

May 28, around 9 p.m., Escalante was driving seven family members back home from a birthday party.

"She was about five minutes away from home," said Sarinana.

As Escalante approached Southcross Ranch Road and New Sulphur Springs on the southeast side, police say a driver veered into her lane and hit her.

Witnesses told police other driver was speeding and swerving moments before.

"[Good Samaritans] were able to get my brothers out. Unfortunately, my mom wasn't so lucky," said Sarinana. "She got stuck under the wheel."

Using the jaws of life, crews cut the side of Escalante's SUV to get her out. The other family members in the vehicle had minor injuries and are now back home.

Police say the other driver, 18-year-old Vanessa Alvarado, admitted to drinking. Investigators also reported finding two open containers in her center console, and smelled alcohol on her person when they responded to the crash.

Alvarado is charged with intoxication assault.

"I can't stop looking at that car because it's like, they were so lucky. Angels were definitely looking over everybody," said Sarinana. "If I wasn't a believer of God, now I am."

Sarinana says her mother forgives the teenager who did this to her, and she wants to do the same.

"I actually do wanna visit her at the jail and talk to her because I don't want to hold this anger in my heart," said Sarinana.

Now, Escalante is focused on recovery.

"I'm hanging in there," said Escalante in a video call from her hospital bed. "I feel like a train ran over me."

Loved ones are looking forward to seeing their mother walk again. Sarinana says her mother was heartbroken to see the pictures of her mangled car, especially because she had one year left before paying it off.

The family started a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical expenses. As of Wednesday evening, they've almost reached the $1,000 mark of their $10,000 goal.

A plate sale is also planned for Saturday. It will take place at Escalante's taco truck business she owns, called "Taco Sazon", located at 3602 SE Military Drive. It will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. or until sellout.