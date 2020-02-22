SAN ANTONIO — Law enforcement uncovered drugs, firearms and nearly $50,000 in cash at a home less than a half mile away from an elementary school Friday morning, authorities confirmed.

Authorities with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force raided a home in the 8300 block of Greenham Drive, on the city's far-northeast side.

According to the DEA's website, the HIDTA program provides resources to state and local agencies to disrupt the production, manufacture, importation and distribution of illegal drugs.

Authorities said HIDTA investigators discovered nearly 200 grams of marijuana, 7 grams of methamphetamine, two guns and $48,016 in a vehicle at the home. Authorities went on to find 78 grams of marijuana, body armor and eight guns inside the home.

Ariana Mae Rios, 30; Gilberto Garcia, 39; and Joseph Espinosa, 32, were arrested in connection with the bust. Rios is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver in a drug free zone. Garcia is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and unlawful carry of a handgun and Espinosa is facing charges including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of body armor by a felon and possession of marijuana.

Bexar County is among the 28 high-intensity drug trafficking areas across the country, according to the DEA.

The DEA's website states that an area must meet the following criteria before receiving such a designation:

The area is a significant center of illegal drug production, manufacturing, importation, or distribution;

State, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies have committed resources to respond to the drug trafficking problem in the area, thereby indicating a determination to respond aggressively to the problem;

Drug-related activities in the area are having a significant harmful impact in the area and in other areas of the country; and

A significant increase in allocation of Federal resources is necessary to respond adequately to drug related activities in the area.

