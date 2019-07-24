SAN ANTONIO — Three men are facing federal charges after a sting operation in a parking lot at Ingram Park Mall, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The combined effort between BCSO and the Drug Enforcement Administration's HIDTA Task Force made the arrests Thursday, July 18. Authorities seized about 10 kilograms of methamphetamine. They say the drugs are worth around $500,000.

Juan Arredondo, 41, Victor Arredondo, 45, and Hiram Requejo, 30 were all arrested and federally charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.