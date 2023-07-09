Driver of stolen truck killed in crash while attempting to flee deputies, BCSO says

Authorities said the driver was weaving into oncoming lanes before attempting to drive away and being t-boned by another vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver is dead after attempting to flee from deputies during a short pursuit on the west side, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

BCSO said it started near the 6400 block of Old Highway 90 after 12:30 a.m. when a gang unit deputy and her partner saw a gray pickup truck driving in oncoming lanes without headlights on, going back and forth between correct lanes and oncoming lanes. They said the deputy activated her lights and the truck accelerated away before it was t-boned by another vehicle at the intersection of Old Highway 90 and Callaghan.

Authorities said the truck hit a utility pole and rolled over, ejecting the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene. They said the entire pursuit went about 1.2 miles and lasted only a minute.

The two occupants of the other vehicle were checked out by EMS, and the passenger was taken to the hospital for further evaluation after complaining of pain in the face.

Investigators later determined that the truck had been stolen, and found what they believed to be evidence of property crimes in the vehicle. They also got a search warrant for the hotel where they believed the suspect had been living, and found methamphetamine and other items they believed were stolen in the room along with a woman who they arrested.

25-year-old Angelica Avilez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance 4 grams- 200 grams and taken to the Bexar County Jail.

The medical examiner's office is still working to identify the man, but BCSO believes he's a 39-year-old man who had an active warrant for fraud out of Michigan.