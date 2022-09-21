A woman drove through 100 feet of wet concrete, got stuck in freshly cement, then walked away from the car with a half-full whiskey bottle and a little boy.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — On Monday, Chris Phippen, the Lakewood city inspector said he watched a woman drive through nearly 100 feet of wet concrete, get stuck in freshly poured cement and then walk away from the car with a half-full bottle of whiskey and a little boy.

“Yeah, it wasn’t good,” Phippen, who was working on a new roundabout project in Lakewood with a crew of six construction workers, said.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police arrested 33-year-old Erica Swezey on charges of driving under the influence, hit and run and theft.

Swezey, who was charged in Lakewood municipal court on Tuesday, could face felony charges, according to a Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson.

The car Swezey was driving had been reported stolen earlier in the day, by her mother, Leona Kelley.

Kelley said she hopes her daughter gets charged with a more serious felony child endangerment charge.

The child who was in the car during the incident was Swezey's four-year-old son, according to Swezey’s mother.

Kelley said the family has tried getting Swezey help for drug addiction and mental health issues for years.

Kelley said she hopes a long prison sentence will force Swezey to get help so she doesn’t hurt herself, or anyone else.

”Nobody wants their beautiful little girl to end up in a dog-gone jail! And nobody wants to lose their momma,” Kelley said, “I should… or could be at Mt. Vernon Cemetery today.”