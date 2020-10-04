SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio driver crashed his car after an unknown suspect opened fire, police say.

According to an official with the San Antonio Police Department, officers were called to the 8000 block of Midcrown just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday for a shooting in progress.

At the scene, officers found a crashed car and a dozen bullet shell casings about 50 years away.

According to an official at the scene, the car was leaving the Alamo Estates apartment complex when someone opened fire and shot several rounds toward the car, hitting it 2-3 times.

The panic from the shooting caused the driver to lose control, hitting a utility pole several yards away.

No serious injuries were reported. No arrests have been made at this time.