Police: Intoxicated driver crashes into ambulance, injuring patient on west side

SAN ANTONIO — A suspected drunk driver crashed into an ambulance overnight on Monday morning. The crash happened while paramedics were taking a patient to the hospital, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Investigators said the patient in that ambulance had minor injuries from the crash when a woman hit the back of the EMS unit on Culebra Road and Easterling near Loop 1604 around 2:20 a.m.
The paramedics weren't hurt, but police said the woman who caused the crash was taken to University Hospital and will face DWI charges.