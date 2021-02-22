x
Crime

Police: Intoxicated driver crashes into ambulance, injuring patient on west side

The patient being transported suffered minor injuries along with the driver who was taken to the hospital. Police said she will face DWI charges.

SAN ANTONIO — A suspected drunk driver crashed into an ambulance overnight on Monday morning. The crash happened while paramedics were taking a patient to the hospital, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Investigators said the patient in that ambulance had minor injuries from the crash when a woman hit the back of the EMS unit on Culebra Road and Easterling near Loop 1604 around 2:20 a.m.

The paramedics weren't hurt, but police said the woman who caused the crash was taken to University Hospital and will face DWI charges.

