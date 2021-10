Fortunately, no one was hurt inside the home on East Carson. Police say the woman was speeding around 3 a.m. when she lost control.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver crashed into a home early Friday while a family was sleeping inside. Fortunately, no one was hurt at the location northeast of downtown.

Fire responders got the call around 3 a.m. for the crash in the 500 block of East Carson.

Police said the driver was speeding when she hit a parked car, then spun out and crashed into the front porch of the house.