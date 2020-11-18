Driver crashes into Cracker Barrel restaurant, takes off from the scene

According to an official at the scene, it appears that at least $10,000 in damage occurred.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for the driver who crashed into a Cracker Barrel overnight and took off from the scene, leaving behind approximately $10,000 worth of damage.

SAPS and SAFD were called out to the Cracker Barrel restaurant located at 123 SW Loop 410 around 3 a.m. for a car that crashed into the restaurant.

According to an official at the scene, crews arrived at the restaurant and found damage to the building and property but no car.

The driver took off from the scene after the crash and police searched for the car but were unable to find it. Investigators are hoping to use surveillance video to track down the car and hold the driver responsible.