Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after woman dies in crash Saturday evening, 5 left injured

A 53-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after a deadly crash on the northwest side.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver is charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash leaves a woman dead and 4 others injured Saturday evening on the northwest side, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred at N. Zazamora Street and Culebra Road around 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police say a red Dodge Ram passed a red light while traveling eastbound on Culebra Road and crashed into the passenger side of a silver Chevrolet Silverado traveling south on N. Zazamora Street.

The impact from the Dodge sent the Chevrolet through the intersection crashing into a Jeep Patriot that was stopped in the right northbound lane of N. Zazamora Street, officials say.

A 53-year-old woman seated in the rear passenger side of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people who were inside the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

One person in the Jeep was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was sent to the hospital with minor injuries and arrested for intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault, police say.