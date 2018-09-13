SAN ANTONIO — The man who was behind the wheel of the car that crashed into a bus stop on Culebra Road last month, causing four people to be taken to the hospital, has been charged with multiple crimes.

Jose Alberto Garcia, 38, faces four counts of aggravated assault in last month's crash.

According to an affidavit, Garcia tested positive for several drugs and denied drinking before the crash. Using surveillance video, officers were able to determine Garcia was driving 63 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone. They also say that he drove 500 feet on the wrong side of the street.

Police initially released the names of three of the four people who were hit at the bus stop. The fourth victim was a pregnant woman who was taken to the hospital, where her baby was delivered.

