LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 19-year-old in League City.

Philip Antoine, 32, was arrested and charged with failure to stop and render aid after/accident involving death, a second degree felony, according to League City police. His bond was set at $85,000.

Police said the teen, identified as River Russell, was found lying near a ditch last Monday in the 1800 block of F.M. 270 South.

READ: Teenager dies in hit-and-run crash in League City

His personal items were scattered across the road, including a skateboard.

Russell was taken to the hospital and died two days later.

Police believe Russell was hit sometime between 2:45 a.m. and 3:50 a.m. Monday.

He lived in a nearby apartment complex and graduated in 2018 from Atascocita High School.

River Russell was hit and killed by a driver in League City, police say

League City Police Department