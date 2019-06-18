JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — UPDATE (6/25/19 at 9:19 a.m.): William David Phillips, 33, was expected to appear in court Tuesday, but did not.

His public defender had a conflict with Tuesday's court date, and did not appear in court.

He is facing three murder charges for the death of a pregnant woman and her two-year-old son in Jefferson City.

UPDATE (6/19/19 at 10:40 a.m.):

The man accused in what authorities have called a 'deliberate crash' that killed a pregnant woman and her 2-year-old son now faces a third murder charge for the woman's unborn child, according to Jefferson City Police.

Police Chief Andy Dossett said Wednesday that William David Phillips, 33, has been charged with another count of murder for the death of Sierra Wilson Cahoon's unborn child.

An arrest warrant states 'a voice told him that he needed to go kill the meth addicts so he began driving very fast.' He reportedly told investigators that 'the voice told him that the baby stroller had meth in it so he intentionally drove into' Cahoon and her child.

Police said he also struck a pedestrian, 61-year-old Tillman Gunter, along West Main Street before continuing less than a mile and hitting Cahoon and her child. He faces one count of attempted first-degree murder for that incident.

William David Phillips

Jeff. Co Sheriff's Office

The warrant said the victim told investigators he tried to get away from the car but Phillips 'kept coming'. He was treated at Jefferson Memorial for his injuries.

Phillips is set to appear in general sessions court in Jefferson County on Friday at 9 a.m.

"Our hearts are completely shattered"

Sierra's sister and family posted on Facebook Wednesday thanking everyone for their support.

"We're at a loss of words...Our hearts are completely shattered and our life will forever be changed. Thank you for all the love, support and, prayers shown to our family during this tragedy. Sierra, Nolan, and baby Cahoon will be extremely missed but forever in our hearts. -The Wilson Family"

A GoFundMe has also been created for the family. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, $38,983 had been raised and the goal was updated to $45,000. To donate to the fund, click here.

Sierra's husband and Nolan's father Matt is in his sixth year with the Carson-Newman Eagles and works with the school's golf and baseball teams, according to the school's website.

The Carson-Newman community is rallying around Cahoon after this tragedy.

"The Carson-Newman family mourns today over this tragic loss," Dr. Paul Percy, the school's interim president, said in a news release. "Our hearts are breaking for one of our own. We take comfort in knowing that God also feels our pain and hears our prayers. Because of this, we ask for prayers for Matt and his family now and in the days ahead."

The school has set up a fund to benefit the Cahoon family. Those wishing to contribute can click here to give to the "The Randall and Kay O'Brien Benevolent Fund" or can call the university at 865-471-3233.

ORIGINAL STORY (6/18/19):

A driver who crashed into and killed a mother and child in Jefferson City on Monday allegedly did it deliberately and randomly, the Jefferson City Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

The driver, William David Phillips, 33, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

JCPD said it also expects to file another first-degree murder charge against Phillips later Tuesday.

William David Phillips

Jeff. Co Sheriff's Office

Phillips was going west on East Main Street in Jefferson City when he swerved and intentionally struck a 61-year-old pedestrian, Tillman Gunter, according to the post. He then continued on for less than a mile before hitting and killing two more victims at the Russell Avenue and West Main Street intersection and lodged his car in a building.

Police identified those victims as Sierra Wilson Cahoon, 30, and her two-year-old son, Nolan Cahoon. Sierra Cahoon was pregnant at the time of the crash; her unborn child was killed as well.

A witness at the scene, Bill Ray Jones, said he saw the car accelerate before hitting the victims.

"I ran up here, and I just saw the guy, he was trying to get out of the car and the lady and the baby in the stroller were next to the building," Jones remembered.

Jones said he then heard Phillips yelling that the "government told him to do it."

"He knew he had hit her, and I'm sure he did because he was talking all crazy," Jones mentioned.

Jones said he was in that same spot just ten minutes before, which reminded him how precious life is.

"I have a 19-year-old daughter," Jones explained. "I called and told her I loved her, and this all made me look back on that, you know?"

Nolan Cahoon attended First Steps Preschool at the First United Methodist Church, just right down the road from where the crash happened.

Cahoon's teachers said he was a happy 2-year-old who would always give them hugs and high fives.

"He was a joy," Jessica Lawson, the director of the preschool, said. "He would walk through the door smiling every morning."

The teachers said Nolan loved to learn and loved his mom.

"We would text her throughout the day pictures of Nolan and videos, and she would always respond back," Lawson mentioned. "It made her day knowing that he was happy."

The preschool is planning to have a plaque made to remember Nolan and the impact he had on everyone's lives at the school.

A spokesperson for Carson-Newman University confirmed the victims were the wife and child of an assistant athletic trainer at the school, Matt Cahoon.

Gunter was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An employee in the building that Phillips crashed into also had minor injuries from the incident.

Investigators do not believe Phillips knew the victims, but rather did this as an "intentional act of violence toward randomly chosen pedestrians."

The Carson-Newman community is rallying around Cahoon after this tragedy.

"The Carson-Newman family mourns today over this tragic loss," Dr. Paul Percy, the school's interim president, said in a news release. "Our hearts are breaking for one of our own. We take comfort in knowing that God also feels our pain and hears our prayers. Because of this, we ask for prayers for Matt and his family now and in the days ahead."

The school has set up a fund to benefit the Cahoon family. Those wishing to contribute can click here to give to the "The Randall and Kay O'Brien Benevolent Fund" or can call the university at 865-471-3233.

Matt Cahoon is in his sixth year with the Carson-Newman Eagles and works with the school's golf and baseball teams, according to the school's website.

A GoFundMe has also been created for the family. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, $12,685 of the fund's $15,000 goal had been raised. To donate to the fund, click here.