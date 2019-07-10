DEVINE, Texas — In rural Medina County, law enforcement officers are looking for a killer.

Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown said Sunday evening someone shot two young men on County Road 668 near Devine. Brown said one of the victims was flown to University Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The other victim is hospitalized.

Brown said they have a person of interest they are actively looking for, but he said it is too soon to speculate on much more, because the investigation is so fresh.

Brown said they are in the process of locating next of kin for both victims, so names were not immediately available. Officials would also not release the name of the person of interest.

Google Maps

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Wife of landscaper killed at work to deliver baby this week: 'He was special to me'

Converse Police arrest 'very violent suspect' after chase that ends with flipped patrol car

San Antonio police officer arrested for DWI

Atascosa County's only domestic violence shelter is often at capacity, six months in

Pleasanton police searching for suspect in drive-by shooting