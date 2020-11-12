Drive-by shooting causes gas leak at southside home

According to SAFD, a gas meter was spewing natural gas after being struck by gunfire.

SAN ANTONIO — SAFD managed to avoid an explosion or fire by working quickly to shut down the gas main to a southside home that was riddled with gunfire Friday morning.

San Antonio Police officers were called out to the home in the 300 block of Betty Jean for a shooting around 4 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found numerous shell casings in the street, a home and several cars shot up, and they also found a gas meter that had been struck by gunfire spewing natural gas. SAFD responded and shut down the gas main.

According to an official with SAPD, multiple suspects drove by the home and opened fire with multiple calibers of firearms ranging from rifles to handguns.

There were multiple family members asleep inside the home at the time of the shooting, including children.

No injuries were reported.