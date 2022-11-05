'Dragged under like a rag doll' | Cyclist still in hospital after April hit-and-run

It could be months until Zachary Rogers leaves the hospital. His family is raising money for his medical expenses as police look for the driver.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was hit by a car and dragged down a block, and the driver took off without stopping.

San Antonio Police want to find the person behind the wheel. Nearly a month later, the victim, Zachary Rogers is still in the hospital. KENS 5 spoke with his sister, who is in from Germany, and the victim's mother Nancy Rogers. Nancy said she was on the phone, with her son, on April 22 when he was hit. He was riding his bike down East Evergreen.

"I was talking to him and I heard, 'oh shoot', I just got hit," his mother said. "But I didn't hear an impact. I didn't hear nothing."

She said the call dropped, so she called back. However, her son never answered. His sister Andrea Rogers said they dragged her brother.

"For someone not to know that someone is under you, it is pretty sad," his mother said. "They found him in a pool of blood."

SAPD says Zachary was hit riding his bicycle across E. Evergreen between N. Main and Ogden Street. The family said he was found down the road at Evergreen and McCullough. Police said the car that hit him is a white four-door BMW.

"The more you try to hide the more you try to clean your car it is going to be worse for you," his sister said.

Since it happened nearly three weeks ago, the 31-year-old has been in the hospital. The family said he has several external injuries. His mother and sister tell KENS 5 he has a surgery almost every other day.

"We need justice for my brother, it is not right," Andrea said. "Pay for what you did."

The family said doctors tell them it could be months until Zachary leaves the hospital. They're hoping the driver comes forward, and raising money to cover Zachary's medical expenses.

CRIME STOPPERS may pay UP TO $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime. To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers and that concern information not previously provided to or known by law enforcement.